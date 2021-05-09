Happy Mother’s Day! Windy Monday; Cold Front Wednesday; T-Storms Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Here’s a picture of my mom and me in 1977. Yes, I was rockin’ the Garanimals! I hope your mom is blessed this special day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the moderately gusty winds will slowly die down to a light breeze from the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will be 61.

FORECAST: Monday will be much like Sunday with moderate winds in the afternoon and very warm. With a high of 90, the SW winds will range from 10-35 mph. We could see a slight dusty haze by late afternoon under a few high clouds. Tuesday will be sunny with much lighter winds. The high will be 87. On Wednesday, the west side will be windy as a cold front pushes in from the east. The high will drop to 79 with cooler winds and sunny skies. Thursday will start out sunny but turn partly to mostly cloudy with late day t-storms. Thursday’s high: 86. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and bit humid with widely scattered late day t-showers. Friday’s high: 89. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 92 with a few isolated late day storms.