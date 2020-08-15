Hanks HS band director honored with prestigious statewide award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hanks High School band director Horacio Gomez, won the 2020 Meritorious Achievement award from the Texas Bandmasters Association, one of the most prestigious awards in the state.

Gomez has been the director at Hanks for the last 26-years. He is a graduate of Riverside High School and UTEP. The Texas Bandmasters Association award honors educators who have made a meaningful difference in the lives of band students and an outstanding commitment to music education.

He is scheduled to accept his Meritorious Achievement Award during the 2021 TBA Convention in San Antonio next summer, which is expected to draw more than 6,000 band directors and their families, students, vendors, and exhibitors.

Under the direction of Gomez, a 28-year veteran teacher, the Hanks Silver Knights Marching Band has advanced to the state competition on numerous occasions and won numerous Marching Band Festival Championships throughout the southwest.

Gomez’s concert bands have also been consistent UIL Sweepstake Awards winners and UIL Honor Band Finalist distinctions.

Gomez is also the founder of the annual Hanks Jazz Festival, which he organized more than two decades ago to promote jazz education throughout the southwest. He currently serves as the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Band Chairman for Region 22, with professional memberships in the TBA, Texas Music Adjudicators Association, and Phi Beta Mu.