Hanks High Graduate, Navy Veteran killed multi-vehicle Dallas crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Loved ones and friends in El Paso are mourning the loss of a Hanks High School graduate killed by suspected drunken drivers in Dallas, Texas.

Authorities said Sergio Moriel, 31, and his passenger Melissa Aguilar, 27, from El Paso were killed on a Dallas expressway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened when a vehicle driven by Grayson Tsai Meu Chong became disabled in a lane along the highway and was hit by another vehicle, which caused a chain-reaction wreck, killing Aguilar and Moriel.

KTSM has learned Chong and two other drivers in the crashes were reportedly driving under the influence, according to the Dallas Police Department. All three are facing charges.

“We had Christmas presents for him already under the tree… it’s just going to be so hard,” said Antoniette Moriel, Sergio’s sister. “That was my first best friend we grew up together. It’s like my other half is gone.”



Melissa Aguilar’s aunt said she was passionate about teaching and that the entire family is devastated after learning about her tragic death. A funeral is scheduled for Aguilar in El Paso next week.

Moriel of Sweetwater, Texas was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

