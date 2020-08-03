Hands of Hope holds drive-thru vigil for August 3 victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local high school students are remembering the victims of the August 3 shooting this weekend.

As part of the Hands of Hope initiative, students held a drive-thru vigil to commemorate those impacted by the August 3 shooting. Organizers say the goal of the vigil to provide a safe space for families from across the community to not only remember the lives lost, but to also raise awareness of social justice issues.

Marian Gomez, a senior at Loretto Academy was behind Saturday’s event. She says August 3 inspired her to take action in the community.

“It just made me realize that El Paso is not as protective as I thought it was, because when I got the notification on my phone about what happened on that day I was in total shock. I couldn’t believe that hatred could come into our land, you know. El Paso has always been so safe and united so it just made me want to do something,” Gomez said.

Gomez says she hopes the event inspires other young people to make changes in their community.