EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are not throwing away their shot to see the hit Broadway musical Hamilton in person for the first time at the Plaza Theater.

For those who have not been obsessing over the hit musical for the last eight years, let’s catch you up. The musical is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on the 2004 biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Clocking in at nearly three hours, the musical covers the span of Hamilton’s life once he arrives in New York at the dawn of the American Revolution, through his death at the hands of political rival Aaron Burr.

The music draws heavily from hip-hop and R&B, making it unique from traditional Broadway shows. The cast is comprised of non-white actors in the roles of our country’s founding fathers and passionately smashes every expectation.

In other words, this isn’t your founding father’s musical.

Blain Alden Krauss fills Alexander Hamilton’s shoes during El Paso’s Plaza Theater shows. While the iconic role is most associated with Miranda, Krauss embodies the role spectacularly. Starting as a swing actor, filling in as both Hamilton and Burr, Krauss said he’s truly connected with the Hamilton character, flaws and all.

Other standouts in the El Paso performance include Nick Sanchez as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Marcus Choi as George Washington, Deon’te Goodman as Aaron Burr, Jisel Soleil Ayon as Angelica Schuyler, and Nikisha Williams as Eliza Hamilton.

El Pasoans may have a thing or two in common with Hamilton. The biggest spontaneous applause in Tuesday’s performance was the line, “Immigrants, we get the job done!” Krauss says it’s just one of the many reasons Hamilton connects with audiences worldwide.

“Hamilton‘s story is the story of America. It’s the story of people wanting a better life, coming to a better life, and people working very hard for that life — like this city does,” Krauss told KTSM. “It’s a love letter wherever we go because everyone can see themselves in it, and everyone can see themselves in that journey and hustle for more.”

If you want to be in the room where it happens, tickets are still available for shows through July 16 at the Plaza Theater.