Halloween safety tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With Halloween days away, the American Red Cross is offering tips parents can follow to keep your little trick-or-treaters safe.
- Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.
– Use face makeup instead of masks which make seeing difficult.
– Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.
– Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.
– Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
- Use flame-resistant costumes.
- Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
- Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
- Walk, don’t run.
- Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.
- Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street.
– If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.
– Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.
– Don’t cut across yards or use alleys.
– Don’t cross between parked cars.
– Drivers – use extra caution. The youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
- A grown-up should check the goodies before eating.
– Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards.
– Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:
- Light the area well so young visitors can see.
- Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.