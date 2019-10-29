Halloween safety tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The City of El Paso is another step closer to reeling in a Great Wolf Lodge Resort to Northwest El Paso.

"El Paso does not have a resort hotel and the fact that we're going to be able to secure a resort hotel here in our region, it's going to be such a huge draw," Jessica Herrera, Director of the city's Economic and International Development department said.

During a special meeting on Monday, city council moved forward to try and secure state incentives to bring a Great Wolf Lodge to Northwest El Paso after the state revised its requirements.