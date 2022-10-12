EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – LCPD wants trick-or-treaters to be safe this Halloween and has released a list of tips to follow to make sure parents are being as safe as possible this year.

The list of tips includes:

Go trick’-or-treating with your child and, if possible, in a group.

Make sure that costumes are visible to motorists and homeowners.

Use a flashlight while trick’-or-treating after dark and consider incorporating a glow stick into your child’s costume.

Assure that costumes fit appropriately and do not interfere with walking or vision.

Keep costumes and decorations away from open flames such as candles in jack-o’-lanterns.

Consider using flameless, battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o’-lanterns.

Trick-or-treaters should keep to sidewalks and proper walkways.

Cross streets only in designated crosswalks and only after checking for traffic.

Parents and caretakers should keep close watch of their children at all times.

Properly contain pets, especially large dogs. They may not bite but could easily scare or knock down a small child.

Motorists should be on the lookout for an increase in pedestrian traffic, especially small children, in residential neighborhoods.

Thoroughly inspect all candy and moderate the amount your child may consume. If a candy is unwrapped or not properly sealed, do not consume it.

Call police immediately to report inappropriate behavior, suspicious activity or potentially dangerous situations.

“You have strangers pretty much handing out consumables so again parents, guardians need to be extra cautious. “If candy appears to be tampered with even if it’s a store purchased candy or a mass manufactured candy if it’s tampered with, throw it away.” Dan Trujillo, Public Information Officer Las Cruces Police and Fire Department

Trujillo tells KTSM 9 that these safety tips also apply to El Paso, adding if you see something suspicious when out trick-or-treating to report it to your local police.

