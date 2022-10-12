EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – LCPD wants trick-or-treaters to be safe this Halloween and has released a list of tips to follow to make sure parents are being as safe as possible this year.
The list of tips includes:
- Go trick’-or-treating with your child and, if possible, in a group.
- Make sure that costumes are visible to motorists and homeowners.
- Use a flashlight while trick’-or-treating after dark and consider incorporating a glow stick into your child’s costume.
- Assure that costumes fit appropriately and do not interfere with walking or vision.
- Keep costumes and decorations away from open flames such as candles in jack-o’-lanterns.
- Consider using flameless, battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o’-lanterns.
- Trick-or-treaters should keep to sidewalks and proper walkways.
- Cross streets only in designated crosswalks and only after checking for traffic.
- Parents and caretakers should keep close watch of their children at all times.
- Properly contain pets, especially large dogs. They may not bite but could easily scare or knock down a small child.
- Motorists should be on the lookout for an increase in pedestrian traffic, especially small children, in residential neighborhoods.
- Thoroughly inspect all candy and moderate the amount your child may consume. If a candy is unwrapped or not properly sealed, do not consume it.
- Call police immediately to report inappropriate behavior, suspicious activity or potentially dangerous situations.
Trujillo tells KTSM 9 that these safety tips also apply to El Paso, adding if you see something suspicious when out trick-or-treating to report it to your local police.
