EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to CNBC candy inflation is up to 13% compared to last year. The price increase is causing El Pasoans to think twice before purchasing Halloween candy.

A single bag of 110 pieces of candy costs $19.99 before taxes. For those living in a populated area, this means you might be spending a pretty penny on candy to make sure there is enough for every single trick-or-treater.

“Just comparing from buying last year, still very expensive.” El Paso Resident

According to CNBC, the increase comes from a rise in labor costs and an increase in prices of flour as well as sugar. El Pasoan’s tell KTSM 9 News that they are seeing high prices and not enough candy.

“A bag of the snickers were probably half the size, so that was actually really disappointing to see smaller portions.” Current El Pasoan

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach $10.6 billion dollars this year. Last year, Halloween spending reached $10.1 billion.

