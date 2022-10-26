EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to CNBC candy inflation is up to 13% compared to last year. The price increase is causing El Pasoans to think twice before purchasing Halloween candy.
A single bag of 110 pieces of candy costs $19.99 before taxes. For those living in a populated area, this means you might be spending a pretty penny on candy to make sure there is enough for every single trick-or-treater.
“Just comparing from buying last year, still very expensive.”El Paso Resident
According to CNBC, the increase comes from a rise in labor costs and an increase in prices of flour as well as sugar. El Pasoan’s tell KTSM 9 News that they are seeing high prices and not enough candy.
According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach $10.6 billion dollars this year. Last year, Halloween spending reached $10.1 billion.
