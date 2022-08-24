EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A regional home builder (Hakes Brothers) showed their support this weekend at the 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso fundraiser event which took place at Top Golf on Sunday, August 21st.

Hakes Brothers supported the organization through a generous meal sponsorship for attendees. The donation will directly benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso and their efforts to improve lives of local youth at risk and their families.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso focuses on defending youth potential that is at risk by creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships. There are many ways to get involved and support this organization by becoming a mentor, sponsoring an event, hosting a mentor session at your work, and/or becoming a board member.







“Hakes Brothers focuses on building beautiful homes, but just as important is our company’s core value to enrich the communities we build in” said Ty Taylor, Director of Sales and Marketing of the Rio Grande Division. “Our team is continuously looking for opportunities to lend their helping hands and supporting events and organizations like this is our way of accomplishing that”.

For many years, Hakes Brothers has been involved in on-going partnerships with local organizations that provide support to families and the communities at large. To learn more about Hakes Brothers and its communities in El Paso, https://www.hakesbrothers.com/el-paso.