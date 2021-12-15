Hakes Brothers selects Socorro for first new home community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hakes Brothers officials announced Wednesday the opening of Sunset Valley, its first new home community located in Socorro.

“We are excited to finally debut our homes here in Socorro,” said Dan Nielsen, President of Hakes Brothers’ Rio Grande Division. “Sunset Valley is a great opportunity for families to establish roots and enjoy the benefits of home ownership.”

Officials say the new homes will be built off North Loop Drive, near the Lower Valley’s farmlands. They share that Sunset Valley’s location provides a “tranquil setting that is convenient to nearby schools, shopping centers, and eateries.”

In addition, the new community is located just 15 minutes from the new Amazon Fulfillment Center and Eastlake Marketplace.

Homes for Sale at Sunset Valley will start at $213,990, and will feature 32 single-family residences on homesites with views of the natural desert landscape.

“As the community develops, homesites will be released in plan segments,” Hakes Brothers share. “For the product offering, Hakes Brothers selected six home designs ranging from 1,473 to 2,675 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Buyers will have the choice of a one- or two-story floor plan with

a Southwest or Ranch elevation.”

For more information about Sunset Valley, including home tours and a community overview, potential buyers and Realtors are invited to visit sales offices in Peyton Estates at 12829 Woolstone Drive or Painted Desert at 232 Harbottle Street, both in El Paso.

Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by phone 915-295-3100.



Additional information about the homebuilder’s full line of new homes in El Paso is available online

