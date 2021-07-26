H2O For Heroes returns with free subs for water bottle donations at local Firehouse Subs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Firehouse Subs’ is hosting its ninth annual H2O For Heroes event to help hydrate local first responders and vulnerable citizens during the summer.

The business is having a bottled water drive on Aug. 7. People who drop off a 24-pack of bottled water at local Firehouse Subs restaurants will receive a free medium sub of their choice. There is a limit of one medium sub per person per case of unopened 24-pack of bottled water.

The donated water will help local fire and police departments, emergency victims and senior and community centers to prevent dehydration and other heat-related illnesses. Since its nationwide inception, H2O For Heroes has provided more than 4.1 million water bottles across the country.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Firehouse Subs said the need to return to the annual H2O For Heroes is even greater this year after a tumultuous 2020 was quickly followed by more seasonal challenges. In June 2021, many parts of the Western U.S. experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses.

“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chris Morris, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho. “Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16-day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions. It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”

Firehouse Subs was founded by former firefighters nearly 27 years ago. Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against extreme heat-related situations.

H2O For Heroes began in 2012 in Phoenix as a local initiative to encourage bottled water donations when wildfires and heat depleted the supplies of several of their local first responder organizations. The event was expanded in 2016 nationwide.

To learn more, visit firehousesubs.com.

