EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe held the H.O.P.E.+ Initiative and La Fe Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22.

This event took place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. La Fe, the University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ Initiative Project, and representatives from more than 45 local health, service, and resource agencies were on-site Saturday, offering free health screenings, services, information, and resources. The event featured family friendly entertainment, food, refreshment vendors, a children’s Fun Zone, and arts and crafts.

