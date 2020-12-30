Gyms prepare for New Year’s rush

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gyms are preparing to welcome new members in January, even with lowered capacities.

January is usually one of the busiest months of the year for gyms as a result of New Year’s resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle.

“We’re welcome to greet people at the door whenever they are ready,” said Taylor Bencomo, marketing coordinator for Planet Fitness.

Bencomo said this January, they are offering a promotional price of $1 for the enrollment fee and $10 membership monthly.

Even with expecting new members, they are making sure to operate at reduced capacity with a crowd metering system.

“We have a crowd meter so guests can check how busy we are,” explained Bencomo, adding that the crowd meter is easily accessible online or through their app. “It checks it in real time, it goes based on our check-in system.”

Cyclebar is a new spin gym in El Paso that opened mid-December, but they are using a well-known crowd reducing system.

“Kind of like the movie theatre, where you choose your seat, we have a layout of the theatre on our app so they can choose where to sit,” explained Bridget Rampy, general manager of Cyclebar.

For this type of gym, they are using less than half of the spin bikes, which are spread six feet apart from each other.

Customers are asked to wear masks at all times, except when actively working out, just like at larger gyms.

Planet Fitness has hired additional staff members for sanitation purposes and is asking customers to wipe the machines after use.

As it is Cyclebar’s first January in existence, they are offering a first free training for everyone looking to join in January.

“I think it’s just important to stay healthy [in] body, mind and spirit,” said Rampy, encouraging everyone to start the new year looking after their wellbeing.

Latest Headlines