Gun sales on pace to break records in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI recorded more than 200,000 gun background checks on Black Friday alone, indicating 2019 is on pace to break records if sales continue at this pace.

At the end of November, the FBI recorded more than 25.4 million gun background checks. Last year, the FBI ran 26.18 million. The record year was actually set in 2016 with 27.5 million background checks.

This year’s current background checks are used to calculate gun sale numbers, indicating 2019 is on track to break the record set in 2016 — a year that included gun control talks after the deadly Pulse Nightclub shooting in the last year of the Obama Presidency.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says the high number set on one day doesn’t indicate those are all granted a gun sale.

“If you’ve been adjudicated as mentally defective, that’s the legal term, that can prohibit you from receiving a firearm, if you’re under indictment for a felony you can’t receive a firearm, there are several different factors, if you’re a user of illegal narcotics or drugs you can’t receive a firearm,” explained Chris Mears, Industry Operations Investigator with the ATF.

As KTSM previously reported, just days following the August 3 mass shooting here in El Paso, City Council reported a surge in El Pasoans getting concealed handgun licenses as well as an increase of concealed carry classes at local gun shops in El Paso.