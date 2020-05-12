Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, is remembered by the community at his funeral service

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Guillermo Garcia, also known as “Memo” and “Tank” by his family and friends, was called the epidemy of El Paso Strong Monday evening during his funeral services.

“Memo was the epidemy of El Paso Strong because out of everyone he fought the longest and the hardest and he really had so many people rallying around him and his family… We all wanted him to get through,” said family friend Stephanie Cordero.

As KTSM previously reported, Memo, who was helping his daughter’s youth soccer team with fundraising outside the Walmart on August 3, was shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in critical condition at Del Sol Medical Center for nine months until his death on April 25.

Cordero, told KTSM, despite the pandemic, it was important for Memo to be honored.

She explained Memo was a fighter.

“We were all hoping that we were going to look back at this with him, its tough, that it ended this way but he was a warrior and he won many battles,” said Cordero.

“These past eight and a half months were harsh, to say the least, and yet he still blessed us with jokes, smiles, songs, and laughter. He held on as long as he could to bless us just a little more, and he did it out of pure love,” his obituary read.