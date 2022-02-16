EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Juan Diego Catholic Church will provide “Baby Freebies”: diapers, wipes, and other essentials, to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, Feb. 17th, from 10AM-3PM.
San Juan Diego Catholic Church is located at 14520 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79938.
The 501(c)(3) non-profit Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes, and other essential items for their families. Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, fathers expecting a child, foster parents with the intention to adopt, AND adoptive parents, are eligible to receive assistance.
All parents of children 2 years old and younger that meet the qualifications above are eligible to receive free diapers and other material assistance from Guiding Star El Paso.
For more information or to request an appointment for curbside pickup of essential items, local families can call (915) 544.9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org
