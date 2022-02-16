EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Juan Diego Catholic Church will provide “Baby Freebies”: diapers, wipes, and other essentials, to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, Feb. 17th, from 10AM-3PM.

San Juan Diego Catholic Church is located at 14520 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79938.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes, and other essential items for their families. Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, fathers expecting a child, foster parents with the intention to adopt, AND adoptive parents, are eligible to receive assistance.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought great challenges to many of our local pregnant mothers and young families. We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support and items they need to continue being heroes to their children during these unprecedented times. Nydia correa, executive director, guiding star el paso

All parents of children 2 years old and younger that meet the qualifications above are eligible to receive free diapers and other material assistance from Guiding Star El Paso.

For more information or to request an appointment for curbside pickup of essential items, local families can call (915) 544.9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.