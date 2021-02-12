Guiding Star El Paso to give away free baby essentials

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Families with young children affected by the COVID-19 crisis can get baby freebies from Guiding Star El Paso.

The nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center connects eligible families with free new baby essentials such as diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, food, etc.

Guiding Star will give away the supplies take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. The event is first-come, first-serve.

Families will drive and park at the back entrance located at 1414 E. Rio Grande Ave.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Olga De Los Santos, Guiding Star’s Operation Manager, who shared that their company goal for 2021 is to hold these freebies giveaways every third Thursday of the month.

“Typically there are long lines and so far we have been able to assist everyone after they talk to a counselor and they are able to identify what kind of items families need,” De Los Santos said.

For more information, visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org or call (915) 544-9600.