EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – STI officers responded to Loop 375 W at Fonseca to investigate a pedestrian traffic fatality.

According to police, the pedestrian was said to be among a group of six males running across Loop 375 from south to north, when the 52-year-old male was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian was then transported to a local hospital where he then passed away from his injuries.

Several hours later, a man identified himself as the driver involved in the hit and run collision. According to police, 61-year-old Ismael Galindo Corral from Ciudad Juarez, contacted the Central Regional Command Center. Corral was able to provide the location of the vehicle that was operated during the collision. Corral was placed under arrest and will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. There were 60 traffic fatalities at this time last year.