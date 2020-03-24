Guadalupe National Park closing to campers

SALT FLAT, Texas (KTSM) — Guadalupe National Park will be closed to all camping, backcountry camping, and overnight use as of Wednesday afternoon, National Park Service officials announced Monday.

The new regulations will go into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Park trails will remain open and accessible for day use activity only. The visitor center, which closed last week, will remain closed until further notice.

“The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Guadalupe Mountains National Park is our number one priority,” a press release said.

Essential park employees will remain at work assisting visitors, patrolling the park trails and enforcing all regulations.

The park will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates on its website and social media channels.