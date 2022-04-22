EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning June 21st, 2022, Guadalupe Mountains National Park will update its regulations regarding human waste requirements for wilderness use.

Day hikers and all permitted overnight backpackers will be required to pack out human waste using a landfill-safe commercial toilet bag system. Wilderness stewardship is the responsibility of all visitors to Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Making sure that you’ve packed all 10 Essentials and reviewed material relating to human waste management prior to arrival are some ways to prepare to do your part to preserve the Guadalupe Mountains.

More information is available in the attached document or on the park website. The attached image has the following alt-text: Toilet paper along a sunlit rocky desert trail.

