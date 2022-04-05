EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An initiative that will help Hispanic students at more than 20 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) prepare for the workforce, launched this week at The University of Texas at El Paso.

UTEP and Grow with Google are partnering for the HSI Career Readiness Program to prepare students to pursue digital-skills-based jobs through career workshops and counseling, programs about design thinking, project management and professional brand building.

“We are excited to bring the Grow with Google Career Readiness Program to our students…The program will enhance our students’ digital and professional skills, leading to greater economic mobility. We are thankful for Google’s investment in our students’ future.” Gary Edens, Ed.D., vice president for student affairs

The program is being implemented at UTEP’s University Career Center, which will offer the Grow with Google Career Readiness learning modules, a digital skills curriculum comprised of in-person and online experiences.

University officials say students will have opportunities to grow their skills through a series of curated content that includes career development opportunities, professional brand training and digital skills workshops.

The program will also offer continued support for recent alumni to help them prepare for their next internship or land their next job.

“UTEP is proud to work with Google and other leading Hispanic-serving organizations to advance access to digital skills and workforce training in the Hispanic community…UTEP’s commitment to student success in the area of professional development will only be strengthened by this partnership.” Betsy Castro-Duarte, the director of University Career Center.

With a $2 million investment from Google in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the program aims to train 200,000 students by 2025.

Officials add that funding will be distributed among participating institutions based on criteria that include career center need, school size and program enrollment.

