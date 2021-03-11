Green bins for a greener El Paso: Composting service delivers to your door

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Green Organics is the only company in El Paso offering to pick up your food scraps and replace them with ready-to-use compost.

Guadalupe Schneider, owner of New Green Organics, said the company started Green Bin Composting Service over a year ago, wanting to make El Paso a more sustainable community.

Each customer receives a green bin that they fill with food that is considered organic waste.

The company works as garbage pick-up and takes the filled bucket each week, replacing it with a clean one that contains a bag of compost ready to use.

Compost is organic material made up of food scraps and yard waste that can be added to the soil, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Schneider said “[people] were composting at their home, however, it wasn’t doing anything, it was causing a lot of mess it was causing a lot of smell.”

Now, their service includes instant delivery of the prepared compost that normally takes up to five months to make.

The service is paid on a monthly basis as a subscription. With convenience benefits, Schneider explained, it also comes with beneficial environmental effects.

“A lot of people say — it’s food. It will compost, but it doesn’t get aerated. It just makes a lot of greenhouse gasses that causes a lot of damage to our environment,” explained Schneider.

The composting process helps reduce methane gas that contributes to global warming and climate change, but it also enhances the growing of your garden and maintaining your lawn and reduces the need for chemical fertilizers.

“We are getting a lot more customers, which is a good thing because if we put our part into this, it will be something more positive for everybody,” said Schneider, explaining how the pandemic increased interest in gardening.