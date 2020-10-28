Great Khalid Foundation and other local organizations partnering for Thanksgiving giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Great Khalid Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso and other partners are coming together for the Great Thanksgiving Giveaway.

Mattress Firm announced it would be the official Turkey sponsor.

“As we approach the holiday season, we at Mattress Firm are so honored to partner with The Great Khalid Foundation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso in support of The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway,” said Dan Longoria, owner of Mattress Firm. “This

the initiative will help local families in need enjoy the spirit of Thanksgiving.”

The giveaway will help provide 1,000 local families with all the ingredients for a holiday meal.

Each box will contain enough food for a family of 4 – 6 people.

Visit www.TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org for more details about the program, to make a donation, or for more information about becoming a sponsor.