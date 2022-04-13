EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One in 8 women will develop breast cancer, and about 1 in 36 women will die from this disease, according to the American Cancer Society. That is why the American Breast Cancer Foundation is helping Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso continue to meet the needs of underserved residents.

The Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic will receive a $7,500 grant for breast cancer screenings. “We don’t ever want to find anyone with breast cancer, but we want to help them get treatment if they have it and save lives with early detection” said Maureen Francis, M.D., FACP, a medical director of the Medical Student Run Clinic.

The MSRC provides diagnostic, preventive and educational care to residents in Sparks, Texas, just outside El Paso city limits. Communities like this, lack basic infrastructure due to socioeconomic factors, and residents often go without basic public transportation, adequate health care, and in some cases, electricity and running water. Approximately 50 women will receive bilingual breast health education and mammograms, as well as follow-up diagnostic testing, including diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds.

In El Paso County, 105.2 of every 100,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer from 2014 to 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute. With help from Desert Imaging’s state-of-the-art Mammos on the Move mobile mammography bus, students at the MSRC are decreasing the number of women diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, while bridging the gap between a basic service and transportation barriers.

Note: Photos taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

