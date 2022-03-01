El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will close the Grandview Senior Center on Friday, March 4 to begin renovating the center.
During construction, all activities at the senior center will be moved to the Grandview Shelter that is next door to the center.
Hours of operation at the shelter will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Renovations to the senior center include a new gymnasium, remodeled restrooms, roof improvements, repainting and upgrading damaged ceiling tiles.
The renovations are funded by the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. Renovations are expected to be complete in 2023.
