Improvements to facility will be complete in 2023

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will close the Grandview Senior Center on Friday, March 4 to begin renovating the center.

During construction, all activities at the senior center will be moved to the Grandview Shelter that is next door to the center.

Hours of operation at the shelter will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Grandview Senior Center has been a beloved facility by the community since opening in 1991 because it offers them more than just an opportunity to get out the house, it’s were friends laugh, dance and enjoy life. The center will be receiving much-needed upgrades to be able to offer citizens the best services and experience they deserve. Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs/ Recreation Managing Director



Renovations to the senior center include a new gymnasium, remodeled restrooms, roof improvements, repainting and upgrading damaged ceiling tiles.

The renovations are funded by the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. Renovations are expected to be complete in 2023.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.