EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the public to the grand re-opening celebration for the Nolan Richardson Recreation Center Improvements project in Northeast El Paso, at 4435 Maxwell Avenue.

The facility underwent a $1.5 million renovation funded by the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. The improvements are essential for successful continued building operation and accessibility to the community and visitors.

The project consisted of wall panel replacements, a new HVAC system, and new window installations at the front entrance. Significant gym upgrades include LED light upgrades, replacement of the rubber flooring, and high-impact wall panel installation. Fresh paint at the facility’s interior and exterior, and the addition of sliding doors complete the project.

This project is part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for businesses, residents, and visitors.

WHO: City of El Paso Capital Improvement and Parks and Recreation Departments

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Nolan Richardson Center Improvements

WHEN: Noon, Wednesday, July 19

WHERE: Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Ave.