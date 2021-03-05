Graduates invited to take graduation photos in front of Plaza Theatre marquee

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Live is inviting all 2021 graduates and high school senior to take graduation photos in front of the Plaza Theatre marquee.

The marque reads “Class of 2021.”

The opportunity is free and open to the public. No reservation is necessary, though graduates must bring their own photography equipment or smartphone.



Tag #elpasolive or @elpasolive on Instagram to share your photos for a chance to be featured on El Paso Live’s feed.



El Paso Live also encourages visiting guests to practice social distancing and to use proper face coverings.



The Plaza Theatre is currently closed to the public and will not be open for photographs inside or tours.