EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the governor’s office says the multi-agency efforts have led to more than 274,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, with more than 14,200 felony charges reported.

More than 5,700 weapons and more than $43 million in currency have been seized.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday, July 7 authorizing and empowering the Texas National Guard and DPS to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border. This executive order comes after the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-in-Mexico policy, leading to historic levels of illegal crossings. Five thousand migrants were apprehended over the July 4th weekend.

On Wednesday, July 6, Governor Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) is providing an additional $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding for Texas cities and counties to enhance border security operations, including funding to help deter and interdict criminal activity related to the border crisis. This funding is part of the $100 million Operation Lone Star Grant Program funded by the legislature and launched by the Governor Abbott in September 2021.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.