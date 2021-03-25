Governor of Chihuahua leads virtual marriage ceremony for more than 4,000 couples

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral lead a civil liaison ceremony of 4,196 couples as part of the 2021 Collective Marriage Program.

The event was held virtually to maintain health protocols and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, 10 couples were actually present during the event and represented all of the spouses from different municipalities such as; Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Jiménez, Parral, Camargo, Nuevo Casas Grandes, Guachochi, Juárez, Delicias and Ojinaga.

This was the fifth edition of the program, which has now married a total of 19,301 couples.