Governor Grisham orders flags at half-staff for late Rep. Ed Sandoval

LA MESA, NM (KTSM) -- New Mexico has some of the strictest COVID-19 rules in effect, making Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that its mask mandate expires Wednesday a welcome thing for some New Mexicans who plan to bring their dollars to Texas soon.

A woman who lives in La Mesa, N.M., about a 30-minute drive to El Paso, said she has encountered numerous issues with New Mexico's mask mandate, even though she has a medical mask exemption.