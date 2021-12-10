Governor Abbott swears in Supreme Court of Texas Justice, El Pasoan Rebeca Huddle at State Capitol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, Governor Greg Abbott to swore in Supreme Court of Texas Justice Rebeca Huddle during her investiture ceremony at the State Capitol.
Huddle was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
El Pasoan Huddle will replace Justice Paul Green on the bench, who retired in August of 2020.
Huddle previously served as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals in Houston from 2011 to 2017, having won re-election in 2012 after her initial appointment. She also has extensive experience in private practice as a litigation attorney at Baker Botts, and previously served as the firmwide co-chair of its commercial litigation practice group.
Governor Abbott appointed Rebeca Huddle to the Texas Supreme Court in October 2020.
