EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Lujan Grisham joined Burrell Aviation and Dona Ana County officials in announcing a new $72 million cargo aviation facility at the jetport.

The expansion will allow for cargo jets to come into this facility. According to Gov. Grisham, the facility will create up to 1,300 more jobs. Manuel Sanchez, Chairman County commissioner tells KTSM what this new facility will bring besides expanding the runways.

“What we’re looking at is going to be runway growth. What we’ve seen with Burrell aviation and possibly other investors is they are going to be building hangers, storage spaces.” Manuel Sanchez

According to Sanchez over the next four to five years they will be working on the design and implementation of the runways, but Burell aviation is supposed to start within the next year.

