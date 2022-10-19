EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan has appointed Democrat Stephanie DuBois to replace Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin’s seat in the county’s second district on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Griffin was removed from office by a New Mexico district court judge, citing his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. DeBois is known to be a business owner in Tularosa and is the current Democratic nominee for the Commision seat against Republican Gerald Matherly. The race will be decided on the Nov. 8 election.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.