Gov. Greg Abbot Appoints Dr. Alan Tyroch Chair of Governor’s EMS and Trauma Advisory Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alan Tyroch, M.D., professor and founding chair of surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was appointed chair of the Governor’s Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Advisory Council (GETAC).

Tyroch has served on the advisory council since 2012. Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed him to the council in 2018, and he had served as the council’s vice chair since 2019. Tyroch’s appointment as chair took effect on July 30, and he will serve at the leisure of the governor.

The advisory council makes recommendations to the Texas Department of Health and Human services regarding the EMS/trauma system in order to ensure that the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

The advisory council plays a critical role in helping to make sure the Texas EMS/trauma system is prepared for potential mass casualty incidents, including natural disasters and shootings such as the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 and wounded 24.

Dr. Tyroch said the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the state has presented challenges that could affect health care systems, but he remains hopeful that his appointment as chair of GETAC will provide a voice for the Borderland.

“The pandemic has impacted the state economically, and I just hope it doesn’t impact the EMS and trauma health care system too much financially,” Dr. Tyroch said.

Having an El Paso physician on the advisory council is meaningful because of the city’s location, which is far from other metropolitan areas of Texas.

“First of all, we’re not a small city. We’re the sixth largest city in Texas,” Dr. Tyroch said. “That’s a pretty good size, but we’re so far away from Austin — we’re closer to cities in California than we are to Austin. It’s important to have a voice to represent the El Paso region.”

Dr. Tyroch is also chief of surgery and trauma medical director at University Medical Center of El Paso. He is board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care.

Dr. Tyroch is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Texas Surgical Society, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Society of Critical Care Medicine, Southwestern Surgical Congress, Western Surgical Association, American Trauma Society, Pediatric Trauma Society, Texas Medical Association, and El Paso County Medical Society. He received an Associate’s in Applied Sciences from Temple College, a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed a general surgery internship at Baylor College of Medicine, a general surgery residency at Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program, and a Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at the University of California of San Francisco, Fresno campus.