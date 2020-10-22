Gov. Abbott sending more resources to El Paso to combat rise of COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that more help is on the way to El Paso in order to battle the surge of COVID-19 cases that have been growing in the region over the past several weeks.

Governor Abbott said the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are surging additional medical personnel and equipment to El Paso.

DSHS is deploying over 460 medical personnel to the region this week, and the agencies are sending a Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance bus, medical incident support team, five ambulances, and mobile medical units to assist first responders.

DSHS is also deploying 48 patient monitors, 25 medical beds, and 30 oxygen concentrators to support area hospitals.

According to officials, these resources are in addition to the medical personnel and personal protective equipment (PPE) that was previously deployed by TDEM and DSHS last week.

“The medical personnel and supplies we are deploying to El Paso build upon the resources the state previously sent to the community and will provide much-needed support to area hospitals and first responders,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to work with local officials to protect public health and help the El Paso community mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

According to state leaders, El Paso’s emergency response warehouses are stocked with over 4.8 million masks, over 629,000 gowns and coveralls, over 400,000 gloves, over 38,000 face shields, and additional PPE that has been provided by TDEM.

