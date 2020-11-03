Gov. Abbott issues statement on El Paso County Judge’s shutdown, says he is ‘illegally shutting down entire businesses’

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a statement on El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego two-week shutdown.

Abbott said Samaniego illegally shut down businesses in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the El Paso community.

“At a press conference on October 25, the county judge made clear that he had not been enforcing existing protocols allowed under law, despite the fact that these protocols are effective strategies to contain COVID-19 while allowing businesses to safely open,” the statement read. “He failed to do his job and is now illegally shutting down entire businesses, which will cause further harm to El Pasoans who are already suffering economically due to the pandemic. These protocols proved effective to slow the spread over the summer and will work now, but only if they are enforced.”

The statement is in response to Samaniego’s order, shutting down non-essential businesses for two weeks.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

U.S. Citizens wait in line to cross from Juárez to El Paso to vote

county judge's orders enforced

UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day

Family speaks out about SMU student from El Paso killed in Dallas

EPISD Trustees call special meeting to discuss proposed separation agreement and release of Superintendent Juan Cabrera

El Paso pediatric doctors say El Paso needs two-week shutdown

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link