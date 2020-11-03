Gov. Abbott issues statement on El Paso County Judge’s shutdown, says he is ‘illegally shutting down entire businesses’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a statement on El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego two-week shutdown.

Abbott said Samaniego illegally shut down businesses in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the El Paso community.

“At a press conference on October 25, the county judge made clear that he had not been enforcing existing protocols allowed under law, despite the fact that these protocols are effective strategies to contain COVID-19 while allowing businesses to safely open,” the statement read. “He failed to do his job and is now illegally shutting down entire businesses, which will cause further harm to El Pasoans who are already suffering economically due to the pandemic. These protocols proved effective to slow the spread over the summer and will work now, but only if they are enforced.”

The statement is in response to Samaniego’s order, shutting down non-essential businesses for two weeks.

