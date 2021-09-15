Gov. Abbott appoints El Pasoan to Texas Health Services Authority board of directors

The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed 14 people to the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) Board of Directors on Wednesday, and an El Pasoan is among them.

The THSA is responsible for the coordination and implementation of health information exchange (HEI) in Texas.

Emily Hartmann of El Paso is among the new appointees.

Hartmann is the executive director of the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange. Additionally, she is a member of the Strategic HEI Collaborative, Health Information Management Systems Society, and the YMCA of El Paso.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Chicago, and later a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University.

The THSA was formed to promote, implement, and facilitate secure electronic exchange of health information throughout the state.

