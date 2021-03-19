Gov. Abbott appoints El Paso doctor to state health care committee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Diego De la Mora, M.D., to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.

According to the governor’s office, the committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

De la Mora, of Horizon City, is board certified in internal medicine and serves as chief Health Informatics officer and assistant professor at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

He is a fellow and former board member with the American College of Physicians Texas Chapter. De la Mora received a Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Texas at Dallas, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed his residency of internal medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Memorial Hospital.

In addition to De La Mora, John Burruss, M.D., of Dallas, and Robert “Bobby” Greenberg, M.D., of Belton, were reappointed to the committee.

