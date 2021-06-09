Got junk? Drop it off at the free cleanup event this weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a free community cleanup event this weekend from 8:00 a.m. to noon at two drop off locations.

On Saturday June 12, El Paso County residents wanting to get rid of unwanted items can go to:

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd., Fabens, Texas 79838

Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835

Things that people could dispose of are tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste.

Tires:

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk trash and electronic waste:

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.