Got a real tree? El Paso County offers recycling service after Christmas Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The public can recycle their live Christmas trees beginning the day after Christmas, thanks to an El Paso County program.

The El Paso County Public Works Department and County Parks and Recreation will accept drop-offs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 at three locations.

The best part is that there is no charge to drop off your tree.

You can drop off your tree at the following locations:

Ascarate Park Maintenance Yard*

*Cut trees will ONLY be accepted at this location.

6900 Delta Dr.

(915) 771-2380

*Cut trees will ONLY be accepted at this location. 6900 Delta Dr. (915) 771-2380 Sunset Gardens

105 Lindbergh Ave

(915) 581-2504

105 Lindbergh Ave (915) 581-2504 Eastside Discount Nursery

8423 N Loop Dr.

(915) 591-3333

“Treecycling is an easy way to return a renewable and natural resource back to the environment instead of disposing it in a landfill, where decomposition rates are slowed due to the lack of oxygens,” a County news release said. “El Paso County is partnering with local garden nurseries to promote usage of live potted holiday trees by accepting those trees after the holidays to plant across El Paso County facilities.”

Residents are reminded to remove any ornaments, lights or tinsel on them before they are dropped off.