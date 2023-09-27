EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Google is partnering with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to teach computer science courses through the Google in Residence (GIR) program, according to a press release sent by ECPR Texas.

ECPR says Google is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its GIR program, which was designed to bolster diversity in the tech industry through partnerships with computer science departments at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions.

ECPR says Matthew Sit, a senior software engineer at YouTube, will teach introductory classes for the university’s computer science program.

Sit will provide students with the skills needed to enter the workforce, such as fundamental coding concepts, debugging and preparing for technical interviews.

The GIR program has partnered with 14 institutions across the county, including UTEP. The full list of participating colleges and universities can be found here.