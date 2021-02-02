Google makes it easier to find COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Google is trying to make it easier for you to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

El Pasoans can now search with terms such as “COVID vaccine El Paso” in Google’s search bar to get vaccination location information in Search and Maps.

Details such as a phone number, whether an appointment or referral is required, if access is limited to specific groups or if it has a drive-through is also included.

According to the tech company, Google is working with partners like VaccineFinder.org, an initiative of Boston Children’s Hospital, and other authoritative sources, such as government agencies and retail pharmacies, to gather vaccination location information and make it available.

Google will also begin showing state and regional distribution information on Search so people can easily find when they are eligible to receive a vaccine. 

Google will launch a “Get The Facts” initiative across Google and YouTube to ensure accurate vaccine information can be found as well.

