Good samaritans being credited for helping EPPD officer following crash on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A couple of good samaritans in El Paso are being credited for helping an El Paso Police officer who was struck by a vehicle that was going the wrong way on I-10.

The crash was reported on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:58 p.m.

Authorities said that while the accident appeared major, no one was seriously injured.

However, several people who witnessed the crash pulled their vehicle over and ran to the aid of the officer and the other driver who were still in lanes of traffic, officials said.

“These people put their lives in danger to help others — total strangers; and for that, we are thankful,” EPPD said in a news release.

Officials said that this incident reminds the community that there are everyday heroes among us.

EPPD said they are extending their sincere gratitude and are honored to live and serve the community.