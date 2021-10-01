Good Grades: Canutillo ISD Superintendent receives ‘Exceptional Evaluation’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, the Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees conducted the annual summative evaluation of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Pedro Galaviz, rating his performance as “exceptional.”

“We are very fortunate to have a leader as committed and dedicated as Dr. Galaviz. He not only represents and serves the Canutillo community well, he is a part of the community, his children attended Canutillo schools and he knows how unique and close-knit Canutillo is,” said Sergio Coronado, Board of Trustees President.

“His outstanding leadership really shined through this past year in the way he rose up to keep our kids learning at the height of the pandemic with little interruption to education. We commend his vision and direction to continue building a competitive, equitable premiere District.”

Dr. Galaviz took the helm as Superintendent of Canutillo ISD in 2013 with the District receiving significant accolades under his direction such as earning consecutive “A” grades from the Texas Education Agency, the only Region 19 district to do so.

District official say that Trustees evaluated the Canutillo ISD Superintendent’s performance, rating his effectiveness in eight domains: leadership; personnel management; administration and fiscal/facilities management; student management; professional growth and development; schools/community relations; board/superintendent relations; and supervisory responsibilities.

Dr. Galaviz’ positive rating will result in an extension of his current contract and a two percent salary increase

