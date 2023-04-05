EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In celebration of the Good Friday holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 7. Regular business hours will resume Monday, April 10.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will meet the following Monday in regular session beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Closed:

All County Department’s Administrative Offices

El Paso County Courthouse

Commissioners Court

Open:

Ascarate Golf Course – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All County Parks – 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit us at epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.