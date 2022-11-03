EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom via Warner Records and have announced the second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour, with a stop in El Paso at the Plaza Theatre on November 20, 2022. Support for the evening will be by indie-rock four-piece, Whitehall.

Goo Goo Dolls Chaos in Bloom Tour tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or elpasolive.com. Patrons can access the pre-sale by signing up for the official El Paso Live newsletter at elpasolive.com. Prices and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

