EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Golden Corral announced the kickoff of its annual fundraising campaign whose goal is to transform the lives of the nation’s military heroes by sending them to Camp Corral starting Monday, April 24.

Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization that’s dedicated to help children from ages 8 to 15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment programs. The camp has locations in 15 states for children to attend and offers a family retreat in 5 states, allowing families and children to adjust to the new realities followed by the military family member’s time in the service.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support from Golden Corral,” said Camp Corral CEO Phil Kowalczyk. “The fundraising efforts and generosity of Golden Corral’s customers enable kids from military families to build self-confidence and have life changing experiences through top quality camps at no cost to the families.”

From April 24 through July 9, in-restaurant guests can donate to the camp by purchasing Fundraising Stars (White Star for $1, Blue Star for $5 and Flag Star for $10), rounding up their bill at the register or donating online at their seat by scanning a QR code.

“We could not be more honored and excited to bring back our annual Camp Corral fundraising campaign,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. “They say 11 is a lucky number, so we are hopeful that this year we surpass our campaign goal and send more kids to camp than ever before. Camp Corral is much more than a summer camp – it’s a life-changing experience, with 70% of parents telling us they saw their child’s mental health improve after attending Camp Corral and 89% of parents indicating that their child made a long-lasting new friendship. Our restaurant teams across the country are so engaged and innovative with their campaigns that we fully expect to achieve unprecedented results for these deserving kids.”

The restaurant has raised more than $14 million to send over 30,000 military children to the camp with no cost to the families. This year, the restaurant is looking to meet its goal of $900,000 and send approximately 900 kids to camp with no cost to their families.

To learn more about Camp Corral and donate directly through the organization’s site, visit here.

To find a Golden Corral near you, visit goldencorral.com/locations or order online at goldencorral.com/order-online to donate.