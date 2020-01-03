GoFundMe set up for family of El Paso grandmother killed by alleged drunk driver

El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) — The family of the 87-year-old woman killed after an alleged drunk driver crashed into her bedroom last month is now asking for help from the community.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral of Ruriko Denison. You can find it here.

As KTSM has reported, Denison was asleep when an SUV slammed into her Northeast El Paso home around 1 a.m. on December 23.

The driver, identified as Margaret Cantu, 41, is charged with murder. Cantu has four previous DWI convictions, according to police.

The victim’s family is hoping to raise $25,000 for her services and to help repair the house.

Denison leaves behind 2 daughters, 6 children and 6 great grandchildren, according to the GoFundMe.