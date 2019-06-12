GoFundMe for El Paso native who was living in Dallas apartment complex when deadly crane collapsed

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso woman is trying to rebuild her life after surviving the crane collapse in Dallas that left at least one person dead and injured.

A construction crane fell onto the five-story apartment complex, Elan City Lights, in Downtown Dallas on Sunday after severe winds and weather caused the crane from a neighboring site to collapse.

Jackie Padilla, 26, was born and raised in El Paso and graduated from UTEP. She moved to Dallas for work and said she just moved into the apartment complex nearly two months ago.

“The apartment complex is now deemed unlivable and unsafe due to so much structural damage so its all kind of been displaced lost all possessions including all our vehicles, I was only able to take what I can carry at the moment and everything is just kind of up in the air,” Padilla said.

Padilla said she witnessed the crane collapse as she was inside her apartment the moment it happened.

She said she saw the pool furniture fly away as the winds picked up and then heard a loud sound, which she originally thought may have been a tornado.

“I left the building as soon as I could through the stairs we saw the parking garage had completely collapsed, there were cars on fire cars completely vertical and turned over a lot of people trying to get out of the building,” Padilla said.

Padilla said she is currently living with her boyfriend as she tries to figure out the next step. She said she doesn’t have many belongings left and needs to start from scratch with a new car, a new home and new furniture.

“I can’t really afford to refurbish or refurnish my whole apartment so it’s just kind of up in the air and I’m taking it day by day, waiting to see what more information the complex can give us taking it little by little,” Padilla said.

However, she said she was fortunate to not sustain any injuries from the damage and said she realized the situation could’ve been worse.

“I’m just really grateful, I know it could’ve been a lot of worse, very grateful I still get to see my family and friends and that is obviously my main priority,” Padilla said.

Padilla’s coworker set up a GoFundMe page to help her rebuild her life. You can find that link here.