GoFundMe established for child stabbed at Northeast McDonald’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of the Professional Bondsmen of El Paso are coming together to help the family of the 5-year-old girl who was violently attacked at a McDonald’s Playscape earlier this month.

The 5-year-old girl, identified only as Alahni, was playing near the slide inside the playscape area of the McDonald’s located at 9461 Dyer Street around 2:15 p.m. on the afternoon of February 18, when she was approached and stabbed multiple times in the stomach.

El Paso Police say Dorfman was unprovoked and Alahni was randomly targeted in the attack.

As KTSM previously reported, Alahni was taken to El Paso Children’s Hospital where she underwent abdominal surgery and was released two days later.

“We are kindly asking for your help in order to help cover medical costs, counseling, and allow the single mother of this young child spend time with her child as she recovers from this traumatic event,” fundraising organizers say.

Isaac Dorfman, 25, was identified as the suspect in the case. After stabbing Alahni, he fled to a nearby motel where he was apprehended after a short standoff. El Paso jail records show Dorfman was previously arrested approximately 20 times before the attack.

In September 2019, Dorfman was accused of threatening another man with a knife. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery for that incident and was awarded a Personal Recognizance Bond on December 19, 2019.

Dorfman is currently in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center where he’s being held on a probation violation and Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury. His bonds total $750,000.